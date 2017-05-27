St Asaph secure stunning win over champions Llandudno

ST ASAPH sent out a statement to their North Wales Premier Division title rivals with a stunning 48-run win over champions Llandudno.

Richard Aram’s men produced their finest performance of the campaign to come away with a deserved triumph, and they are now right in the mix at the summit as the Saints prepare for their trip to Chirk on Saturday.

The home side made a strong start at the crease courtesy of 45 and 28 knocks from Mathew and Danny Ryan, but both were ousted by Matthew Jones, who finished with figures of 2-45.

Nathanael Scott contributed another score of note with a knock of 36, but there was cause for concern when Jason Foulkes (5) and Andrew Bellis (0) were both taken out in quick succession by Ethan Hill (2-18).

The turning point came with the innings of Will Ryan, who demonstrated tremendous composure at the crease to end the day unbeaten on 80 as his side set a target of 230-7 from their 50 overs.

The champions began poorly when Lewis Jones (10) and Tom Bleasdale (2) were dismissed early on, while Danial Evans was superbly run out by Foulkes after making a promising 28.

Overseas star Robin Smith was also run out on 35 thanks to some quick thinking from Will Ryan, and bowler Paul Fleming picked up the wickets of Aled Williams (8) and skipper Jack Rimmington (10) at a crucial time on his way to figures of 2-19.

Yet another Tudno player was run out after making a start when Kevin James fell for 28, and despite an unbeaten 39 from Rhydian Morgan it was not enough for the away side as they were all out for 182 after 45 overs.