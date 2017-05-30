Colwyn Bay announce pre-season schedule

COLWYN Bay have arranged a number of intriguing pre-season friendlies ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

National League North side Curzon Ashton who had an exciting FA Cup run to the second round proper last season before losing a seven-goal thriller to AFC Wimbledon, are the highlight of the Seagulls’ fixtures, with a host of other top clubs set to give them a test in other friendlies.

There are also games against Welsh Premier League neighbours Llandudno as well as Connah’s Quay Nomads, who will be representing Wales in both next season’s UEFA Europa League and the Irn Bru Cup after finishing runners-up to

They begin with a trip to Huws Gray Alliance promotion hopefuls Flint Town United on July 1, with Airbus UK Broughton, Runcorn Town and Romulus also confirmed.

Full list: July 1: Flint Town United (A), July 11: Llandudno (H), July 15: Curzon Ashton (H), July 18: Runcorn Town (H), July 25: Connah’s Quay Nomads (H), August 1: Airbus UK Broughton (H), August 5: Romulus (H).