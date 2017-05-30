Llandudno boss Morgan rings changes as retained list announced

LLANDUDNO have been trimming the squad as manager Alan Morgan announced his retained list.

After assistant boss Sean Eardley and midfielder Gareth Evans departed for Huws Gray Alliance title hopefuls Caernarfon Town last week, the club also revealed that Leo Riley, Liam Dawson and Jamal Crawford will also be plying their trade away from the Giant Hospitality Stadium.

Striker Lewis Buckley was also released but wasted no time in joining Welsh Premier League rivals Cefn Druids.

Morgan said: “I’d like to wish all of them the very best of luck in the future and with their future careers, and they’re always welcome here at The Giant Hospitality Stadium.

“As we look to build for next season we’re grateful to still have the talents of Tom Dix, Danny Hughes, Mike Williams, James Joyce, and Sam Hart all still contracted for next season, and talks have been extremely productive with the remainder of the players, so hopefully we’ll have more news in the coming weeks.”

The manager also confirmed that former St Asaph City manager Chris Morrell has joined the backroom staff on a permanent basis.

“I’ve met with Chris a couple of times over the past few weeks and it’s great to see we share the same work ethic and philosophy, along with Craig Hogg we’re confident in moving the club forward in the right direction,” added Morgan.

“Chris will bring a lot of coaching experience with him and he’s got fantastic contacts in the game, he’ll test me as a manager and it’s something I’m relishing as we prepare for next season.”