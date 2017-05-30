Improving Conwy claim victory at Llay Welfare

IMPROVING Conwy continued their fine start to the North Wales Division One season with an eye-catching two wicket success at Llay Welfare.

A four-wicket salvo from skipper Rajjenu Britto for the loss of 51 runs was the highlight of their time in the field, with Mike Phennah (69), Jacob Roberts (44) and Tom Crewe (27) contributing scores of note as the home side set a target of 227 all out from 49 overs.

Despite losing Britto (5), Phil Wilson (3) and Jonathan Davies (7) early on, a stunning knock from Shaun Davies seized control of the contest for the visitors.

The opener hit an outstanding 13 boundaries on his way to 98 before he was stumped by John Lloyd off a David Phennah delivery two runs shy of his century.

Davies was aided at the crease by Ed Favill, who was run out after making a patient 74, and a double figure score from Daniel Davies (16) was enough to see the away side over the line for the loss of eight wickets.

They will be looking to continue their positive momentum this Saturday when Conwy host second placed Northop.