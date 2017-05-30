Impressive partnership guides Llanrwst to Mochdre success

A SUPERB partnership from Nathan Jones and Meirion Layton was the catalyst behind Llanrwst’s 52-run victory over rivals Mochdre.

The Rwsters claimed bragging rights against their neighbours with a polished display against the struggling visitors, who are yet to record a win from six North Wales Premier Division contests this term.

Despite overseas star Patrick Glover ousting home opener Huw Williams for a duck, the duo of Jones and Layton put on a fantastic 197 for the second wicket to put them in the ascendancy.

Layton produced a number of classy shots before he was eventually skittled by Russ Boswell on 95, while Jones was clean bowled by Glover after making 85.

The in-form Glover took a further two scalps in the form of Scott Thomas (5) and Aron Hughes (9) on his way to figures of 4-52, but an unbeaten knock of 25 from Amlyn Layton gave the hosts 245-5 from their 43 overs.

The visiting run chase got off to a difficult start when Gareth Davies was sent to the pavilion by Amlyn Layton for four, while Stewart Williams (21), Glover (3) and Gareth Colman (4) were despatched by Scott Thomas on his way to figures of 3-32 from five overs.

Skipper Matt Humphreys fired a top score of 30 for the away side, but four wickets for the loss of 25 runs by Jack Hughes proved to be the difference between the two sides as the struggling visitors were all out for just 96 in another disappointing afternoon at the crease.

Llanrwst will go in search of back-to-back wins when they travel to a formidable Bangor side, while Mochdre host Hawarden Park on Saturday as they search for an elusive first triumph.