Colwyn Bay collapse to Rainhill loss

COLWYN Bay’s positive start to the Liverpool and District Premier Division campaign came to a halt with a nine-wicket home reverse to Rainhill.

The result sees Sion Morris’ side drop to sixth place in the standings, and they will be looking to get their season back on track on Saturday in their trip to league leaders Ormskirk.

Visiting bowler Liam O’Toole ensured Bay got off to a difficult start when he took the wickets of Jordan Evans (9), Rumesh Buddhika (10) and George Johansen (0) on his way to figures of 3-48 from 14 overs.

Opening batsman Zak Gidlow provided some resistance but was trapped lbw by Akshay Darekar after making a promising 38, and the same bowler was on hand to despatch Morris (4) and Mike Littler to end an impressive 21 over spell on 4-55.

Only three of the home lower order made it into double figures, with Will Higginson (16), Paul Jenkins (15) and Ryan Holtby (28*) contributed to the hosts’ total of 140 all out.

The away side produced a stunning batting performance to ensure they reached their target with minimal fuss, and opener Mike Rotheram got them off to a flyer before he was caught by Jenkins off a Moorhouse delivery.

That was as good as it got for the home side, who were unable to claim another wicket and suffered defeat thanks in no small part to a sublime innings from Tyler McGladdery, who smashed no fewer than 16 boundaries to end the day unbeaten on 83 from just 62 balls.

There was better fortune for the second unit, who produced a fine all-round display to record a four-wicket success at Skelmersdale.

JJ Grant helped them on their way with figures of 5-44 which included four wickets in one over, and they managed to reach their target for the loss of seven wickets after 27 overs of play.