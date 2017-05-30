Colwyn Bay athletics star strikes gold at North Wales Championships

A TALENTED track and field star added to his list of impressive accolades at a regional event.

Jonathan Osbourne, a Year 6 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, produced another stunning effort to come away with a pair of medals from the North Wales Regional Championships, which were held in Wrexham.

The 10-year-old equalled his personal best to take gold in the high jump event, before putting in another eye-catching display to come away with bronze from the long jump.

Rydal Penrhos’ athletics captain rounded off his success by making the 100 metre sprint final in the face of vastly older and more experienced opposition, eventually finishing in sixth place.

The pupil, who recently accepted an Academic and Sports scholarship to join the Senior School, has been working with the Strength and Conditioning team at Rydal Penrhos with a view to improving his overall development, something that is bringing with it superb results.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Jonathan is a very hard worker who is growing in both stature and confidence with every event he participates in.

“He has an enormous amount of natural ability which is being nurtured by our dedicated staff here at Rydal Penrhos, and we are extremely excited to see what the future holds for Jonathan when he becomes part of the Senior School in September.”