Six players set for Wales debut in RGC clash

WALES head coach Robin McBryde has selected six uncapped players in his starting line-up for the pre-tour training match against RGC on Friday.

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles and Scarlets scrum half Aled Davies will have a chance to impress in front of a capacity Parc Eirias crowd, while lock Adam Beard will pack down in the second row for the first time alongside five times-capped Cory Hill.

Cardiff Blues’ Seb Davies will start at blindside flanker with Newport Gwent Dragons back row Ollie Griffiths starting at No 8. Ellis Jenkins, whose three Tests to date came on last summer’s tour to New Zealand completes the back row.

McBryde, heading up the coaching team for the June Tests against Samoa and Tonga said, “Friday night’s match will give us a perfect chance to give certain players an opportunity and see new combinations working together ahead of the tour.

“Some players need to prove fitness and form and this week’s training camp, along with the match is the ideal opportunity to do that.

“We are grateful to RGC for the match and to Conwy Council for the opportunity to train and play at the fantastic Parc Eirias facilities. We have such a warm welcome whenever we come to North Wales so to be able to play a training match against the Cup winners in front of a big, enthusiastic crowd will give the players a tremendous boost before travelling to the southern hemisphere."

Jamie Roberts captains the side and will partner Tyler Morgan in the centre. Gareth Anscombe starts at full-back, Sam Davies partners Davies at half-back, Cory Allen starts on the left wing and the starting front row will be made up of Nicky Smith, Kristian Dacey and Aviva Premiership winner Tomas Francis.

The Guinness Pro12 winning Scarlets players will start on the bench along with the rest of the training squad including Ospreys prop Rhodri Jones and Scarlets outside half Rhys Patchell who have been adding pending scans to Samson Lee and Phil Dollman. Jake Ball has failed to recover from an ongoing shoulder injury and will not take up his place on the tour.