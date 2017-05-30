Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher is coming to Colwyn Bay

A Liverpool FC legend is coming to Colwyn Bay for a special event.

Player turned pundit Jamie Carragher, who made 737 appearances for the Premier League side, will come to Eirias Park for a show featuring an auction, raffle and question and answer session on Friday August 18.



Carragher said: “I look forward to coming to Colwyn Bay in what will hopefully be an unforgettable night.”



The show will start at 8pm with doors opening at 6pm. Tickets for the event will cost £27.50 with the option of meet and greet for £55 and £150 for a VIP package.

Meet and greet ticket holders will get an autograph and photo with Carragher before the show.



In addition there will be a four day soccer camp running from Tuesday August 15 to Friday August 18 from 9am to 3pm also at Eirias Park.



The camp, costing £55 is open to boys and girls of all abilities ages five to twelve. All players must bring astro turf trainers.



For ticket details contact 07795954446, 07475787000 or 01492 577901 and for the soccer camp call 01492 577901.

