Abergele surge up standings after Bersham win

ABERGELE picked up a much-needed win to climb off the North Wales Division One basement with a 45-run victory at Bersham.

The newly promoted side stormed up the standings after just their second success of the campaign to date, and they will be hoping this is the start of a profitable run as they look to establish themselves in the second tier.

A half century knock from Mike Thompson was the highlight of the away side’s innings, with the talented batsman making 53 before he was eventually caught off a Suresh Koswaththage delivery.

Wicketkeeper Gareth Edwards (33) and Wasim Ali (23*) also produced notable contributions, with Randheer Bandara the pick of the home bowlers with 3-34 as Gele set a target of 181-8 from their allotted 50 overs.

The in-form Ben Garnett produced a stunning spell for the visitors to guide them to a well-deserved triumph, with the seamer taking the scalps of Nuwan Amarakoon (20), Bandara (0), Amith Tilakaratne (0), James Eastwood (5) and Lewis Derwent (5) to end a blistering spell with figures of 5-37 from 12 overs.

This proved to be the difference between the two side, with Thompson and captain Ed Rooney both picking up a pair of lower order wickets for the loss of 20 and zero runs respectively to aid their side’s cause as the hosts were all out for just 136.