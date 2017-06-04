Weightlifting wonderkid gets praise from Commonwealth Games hopeful ahead of Wales bow

A WEIGHTLIFTING wonderkid has been praised for his preparation ahead of an international competition.

Josh Lynch, a Year 8 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will be part of the Wales squad that will compete at the Junior Battle Championships, which will be held in Austria this month.

The 13-year-old booked his place with the squad following a number of standout efforts so far this season, which have seen him claim a British Age Grade Championships and smash nine Welsh records in what has been an extremely promising young career to date.

Coach and Commonwealth Games hopeful Harry Mysagni, said: “Josh is progressing well in training whilst recovering from injury.

“The focus has primarily been to work on technical ability which is paying off and I more than expect him to make personal bests in Austria. We are aiming towards 70kg in the snatch, 90kg in the clean and jerk.

“I’ve no doubt Josh will be in the region of cleaning 100kg towards the end of the year.”

The young star, who has been tipped for future Olympic honours by his coach, is also a member of the Sale Sharks Rugby Academy and helped Rydal Penrhos’ U14 Hockey side reach the National Schools’ Final.

There was further success for the sports scholar at the recent IAPS Prep School Regional Athletics Championships, where he emerged victorious in the javelin to reach the national finals.