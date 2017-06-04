Junior golf stars shine at recent tournaments

GOLF stars are celebrating after recording a number of successes in recent weeks.

No fewer than three hopefuls from the Rydal Penrhos School Academy came away with huge credit from high-profile tournaments, which were played at various courses throughout North Wales.

Lower Sixth pupil Emely Stern continued her sensational recent form with a pair of competition triumphs, which began with victory in the KM Jones Cup.

The 16-year-old emerged from the Caernarfonshire and Anglesey Ladies event at Pwllheli Golf Club with the with the best net score, and she following up the accolades with a Junior Tournament win at North Wales Golf Club on Sunday.

There was further success in the form of Year 7 pupil Charley Simpson, who is now within touching distance of a single-figure handicap after taking the Frank Stockton Memorial Shield at NWGC with an outstanding stableford score of 41.

Also in action was Wales international Reuben Bather, who earned a ninth-place finish at the North Wales Boys’ Championship despite competing against older and more experienced opposition after a gruelling 72 holes in two days.