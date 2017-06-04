Colwyn Bay bolster squad with three signings

COLWYN Bay have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season with the arrival of three signings.

The Seagulls have signed a second new keeper after agreeing terms with Kris Leigh from Radcliffe Borough, while also securing the captures of midfielder Luke Horrocks from Trafford and defender Shaun Holden from Droylsden.

Leigh was a member of Morecambe’s U23 development squad and was named Man of the Match when Radcliffe beat Bay at Stainton Park in April.

Manager Phil Hadland, said: “I’m delighted Kris has agreed to join us. We’ve got two very good keepers now.”

Horrocks was a member of the Curzon Ashton squad that were NPL Division One North champions in 2013/14, the club’s first title in 36 years, and his other clubs, after being a trainee with Bury, include Northwich Victoria, Hednesford Town and New Mills.

The final arrival is 25-year-old Holden, who was a member of Skelmersdale United’s championship winning squad of 2012/13 prior to joining Droylsden, and has also been at Southport and Burscough.

Meanwhile central defender Gaz Grant has signed on again for next season after returning from holiday, meaning that so far nine of last year’s squad are on board again.