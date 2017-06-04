Champions Llandudno secure another dramatic victory with Gresford success

CHAMPIONS Llandudno’s good form continued by the narrowest of margins after a seven-run success over Gresford.

Jack Rimmington’s side emerged victorious once again after yet another closely fought contest, and they currently sit in sixth spot and 30 points behind leaders Menai Bridge with the pair set to square off on Saturday.

After a delayed start the hosts made a disappointing start after Rimmington and Rydal Penrhos School pupil Will Sissons were removed early on for nine and five respectively.

Robin Smith brought some stability with a knock of 26, while Danial Evans contributed 39 from 68 deliveries before he played a Simon Perry ball into the hands of Jack Bunkell.

The in-form Rhydian Morgan then turned the game on its head with a superb half century, eventually making 53, but Matthew Jones (5), Matty Lambe (1) and Ajay Dhawan (0) were all out cheaply as the home side finished on 154-8 from their 35 overs.

The visiting run chase got off to a poor start when Morgan took the scalp of opener Matthew Cree for just one, but knocks of 40 and 23 from Matty Thompson and Bunkell put them back in the ascendancy.

Skipper Chris Ellwood made five before he was ousted by Evans, and a devastating spell from Jones turned the game on its head after the gifted bowler finished with five wickets for the loss of two runs.

With the game hanging in the balance, it was left to Rimmington to pick up a pair of lower order wickets at a cost of 17 runs to ensure the away side narrowly missed their target and were all out for 147.