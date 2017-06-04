Batting collapse sees Colwyn Bay lose at leaders Ormskirk

A DISASTROUS batting display was the catalyst behind Colwyn Bay’s ten wicket reverse at title hopefuls Ormskirk.

Sion Morris’ side were unable to cause an upset against the early Liverpool and District Premier Division pacesetters, and they will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when Bay take on New Brighton at Penrhyn Avenue.

Home bowler Nicky Crane was in ruthless form to start the innings by taking the wickets of Pat Leach (4), Zak Gidlow (6) and Rumesh Buddhika (0), while at the other end Scott Lees ousted George Johansen and Adam Campion for three and 14 respectively.

The skipper then became Caunce’s final victim (4-37) when he was caught after making just eight, with Will Higginson (17) and Ryan Holtby (16) the only other Bay batsmen to make it into double figures as they ended their time at the crease on 94 all out.

As expected the hosts made short work of reaching their required total, with the opening partnership of Andrew Baybutt (32*) and Michael Jones (51*) holding firm to give the home side victory without the loss of a single wicket.

There was better fortune for Morris’ men in the 20/20 competition after they secured a last-ball win at New Brighton.

An unbeaten knock of 105 from just 59 balls from Andrew Clarke gave the hosts a total of 201-4 from their 20 overs, and things looked bleak for the visitors when they lost Johansen (17) and Campion (25) in the early stages.

Mike Littler steadied the ship with an unbeaten 43, and Higginson was on hand to produce a sensational 105 from 46 deliveries which including the winning runs off the final delivery to give them an eight-wicket success.