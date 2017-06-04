Llanrwst no match for title chasing Bangor

LLANRWST were unable to cause an upset as they fell to an eight-wicket defeat at title chasing Bangor.

The Rwsters were no match for the North Wales Premier Division high flyers in a poor performance throughout, and they now sit just ten points above the drop zone ahead of their home clash with Denbigh on Saturday.

Overseas sensation Francois Mostert wasted no time in decimating the top order with the wickets of Trefor Williams (2), Nathan Jones (10) and Amlyn Layton (30), and the all-rounder also took the scalp of Alwyn Williams for nine on his way to figures of 4-16 from ten overs.

Meirion Layton’s time at the crease ended after just one ball after he was skittle by Andy Williams, and wicketkeeper Aron Hughes’ struggles continued when he was clean bowled by Gareth Edwards on 16.

It was then the turn of Nadeem Rehman to get in on the act by despatching Colin Theron (0), skipper Aled Hughes (4) and Jack Hughes (0) to end on 3-27 as the home side were all out for just 89.

Despite losing Sion Evans to a Williams delivery for 18 early on, the home side reached their target with minimal fuss thanks in no small part to a half century from the in-form David Winter.

The opener hit ten boundaries on his way to 51 before he was trapped lbw from a Williams ball (2-14), but that was as good as it got for the visitors and Rehman’s unbeaten 14 saw the title challengers over the line after just 21 overs of play.