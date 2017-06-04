Conwy end run of good results with narrow Northop loss

CONWY were unable to add to their impressive recent results as they fell to a 15-run home loss to Northop.

Graham Meredith got the hosts off to a good start in the field with the wickets of Tom Blackwell (0), Gareth Williams (0) and Matty Williams (12), and the same bowler was on hand to take a pair of lower order victims in the form of Mark Poynton (4) and Chris Hinton (0) on his way to exceptional figures of 5-10 from a nine over spell.

Harry Lewis picked up some valuable runs with a knock of 47 before he was caught off a Stan Senior delivery (2-18), while Shaun Davies picked up three wickets for the loss of 26 runs as the away side were all out for 125.

Despite the modest total the home side fell narrowly short of reaching their required total and ended their innings on 110 all out from 45 overs.

Rajjenu Britto’s men will be hoping for more luck this Saturday when they travel to Gwersyllt Park.