Llandudno cricket coach honoured for 25 years' service by ECB

A LLANDUDNO coach was a special guest of the England and Wales cricket board for a high-profile match recently.

Joel Lambe was invited to attend the one-day clash between England and South Africa at Headingley as part of the ECB’s rewards and recognition event.

Lambe has coached junior sides in the region for more than 25 years, in addition to passing on his knowledge to pupils’ at Ysgol Gogarth.

He was given a special certificate acknowledging his achievements from former England standout Graham Thorpe, and he was the only coach from Wales invited to attend.

Lambe, said: “It was a really enjoyable day with an entertaining match to boot and an England win.

“It was an occasion I will never forget and would like to thank the ECB for inviting me and making me so welcome.”