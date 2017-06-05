Mixed success for struggling Mochdre in league and cup

STRUGGLING Mochdre remain rooted to the North Wales Premier Division basement after a five-wicket home loss to Hawarden Park.

An improved performance with the bat was not enough to secure their first win of the campaign, and Matty Humphreys’ side will look to finally get off the mark on Saturday when they visit Brymbo.

Superb knocks from Duncan Midgley and Humphreys gave them a fantastic platform to build on as the hosts set an imposing total in good conditions.

The returning Midgley fell three short of his century before he was eventually dismissed Mike Wooton, while the skipper was unbeaten on 98 at the end of the innings.

They were aided by a composed 44 from opener Stewart Williams, but overseas star Patrick Glover (2) and James French (6) were both out cheaply as the home side finished on 269-6 from their 50 overs.

The struggling side got off to a tremendous start in the field when Glover ousted the dangerous Dilruk Yahathugoda for just two, while Russ Boswell took the prized scalps of five and 16 on his way to figures of 3064 from 12 overs.

The turning point came courtesy of opening batsman Wesley Sleep, who demonstrated his quality with a sublime 168 not out that was enough to get the away side over the line for the loss of five wickets.

There was better fortune for Humphreys’ side in the Welsh Cup, where they advanced to the next stage with a 30-run success over Connah’s Quay.

Centuries from Humphreys (106*) and Williams (102) set them on their way, and a 54 from Midgley gave them an imposing total of 319-2 from 40 overs.

Midgley also contributed three wickets for the loss of 69 runs as the visitors fell short on 289.