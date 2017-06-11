Rhyl handed tricky Queens Park test in Huws Gray Cup

RHYL have been handed a tricky away tie in the first round of the Huws Gray Cup.

The Lilywhites will travel to newly promoted FC Queens Park in the opening stage of the competition, with the pair plying their trade two leagues apart last term before their respective relegation and promotions.

Caernarfon Town will begin their quest for a third straight success in the League Cup when they travel to a dangerous Porthmadog outfit, while Holyhead Hotspur will begin their journey with a home clash against Guilsfield.

Former Welsh Premier League giants Airbus UK will welcome Chris Williams’ Ruthin Town in the first round, with the possible tie of the round coming at Halkyn Road where fancied sides Holywell Town and Flint Town United will square off in a derby clash.

Newly promoted Llandudno Junction face a stern test of their credentials when they host Denbigh Town at the Arriva Stadium, with Caersws and Penrhyncoch drawn at home against Gresford Athletic and Rhayader Town respectively.

Huws Gray League Cup Round One draw: Airbus UK vs Ruthin Town, Caersws vs Gresford Athletic, Holyhead Hotspur vs Guilsfield, Llandudno Juntion vs Denbigh Town, FC Queens Park vs Rhyl, Holywell Town vs Flint Town United, Penrhyncoch vs Rhayader Town, Porthmadog vs Caernarfon Town.