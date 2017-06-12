Colwyn Bay appoint Bill Murray as vice-chairman

COLWYN Bay have announced that Bill Murray has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairman following a board meeting.

A supporter of the club for 70 years, he fills the vacancy left by Kurtis Chapman’s resignation last month.

Mr Murray became a member of the board of directors six years ago and has been the club’s treasurer for a significant period of time.

He said: “I remember as a small boy my dad came home from the war in 1947 and took me to my first Bay game, and I have supported the club ever since.

“The board are feeling confident we can have a good season. I think in Phill Hadland we now have the right man as manager who can take us forward. He has signed some good players and is putting a strong squad together, so I am feeling very optimistic.”

The Seagulls first pre-season game is away to Flint Town United on July 1, followed by a home game against Welsh Premier League neighbours Llandudno on July 11.

Hadland has also confirmed that Louis Corrigan and Mike Roddy have both left the club.

Corrigan played in 44 of Bay’s 48 games, scoring two goals from left back, and made 56 appearances in two spells at the club, while Roddy played 22 times.