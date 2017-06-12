Hotshot McGonigle headlines eight new arrivals at Conwy Borough

CONWY Borough have made a huge statement as they look to make an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance.

Manager Gareth Thomas has secured the signatures of eight players in the last week, with the acquisition of goalscoring sensation Corrig McGonigle sending shockwaves throughout the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance.

The former Glantraeth star scored an incredible 59 goals last season with a prolific record at his previous clubs including Llangoed, Pentraeth and the successful Bangor Under 19 team.

Thomas said: “I am delighted to of captured Corig with several clubs interested in the talented forward. I thought I would try my luck with him as I knew he would be in demand but i am delighted he has chose to join the club and really look forward to working with him.”

Another eye-catching signing is forward Kevin Lloyd, who joins the Tangerines after a successful stint with Caernarfon Town, while gifted defender Iolo Hughes and Sion Hogan have also committed to the promotion chasers.

“Kev is massive signing for the club, he will bring in a touch of experience into the front line and can play anywhere across the forward line,” added Thomas.

“I have seen Kev on many occasions through the years and he is a no-nonsense player who gives his all for the team. He is strong in the air and scores goals, I am also really looking forward to working with him.”

Four more arrivals were confirmed late last week, with Guto Hughes become the latest to join from Glantraeth, with midfielder Ant Williams, defender Matty Hughes signing on the dotted line.

The final signing is Tom Clarke, who returns for a second stint at Boro after being part of the successful Darren Moss side that finished runners-up in the second tier.