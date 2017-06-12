Excitement builds ahead of charity match in aid of Manchester Bombing victims

EXCITEMENT is building ahead of a special charity football match between staff at a Colwyn Bay school and legends of a Welsh Premier League side.

Staff members at Rydal Penrhos will be facing Llandudno FC Legends on Friday, June 16 at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, and the clash is set to kick-off at 7.45pm.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Penny Appeal, who are raising money for the victims and those affected by the Manchester Terror Attack.

The school will be sending a strong squad to compete with the legendary figures, with the squad including an array of talent including Nick Sissons, Darren Baker, Dean Jones, Paul Sanders and Jamie Joyce.

Defender Stephen O’Neill will be one of the key figures for the Rydal Penrhos side, while Craig Stock will be hoping to be amongst the goals once again following his two-goal outing in the recent Leavers’ contest.

There will be plenty of work rate courtesy of Andrew Price, Pete Lavery and Jim Lewis, with WPL referee Mark Petch sure to see some familiar faces on the opposition when he takes the field in a playing capacity.

Talented former pupil Harvey Holmes will be lending his support to the encounter, with current Upper Sixth trio of Jack Sissons, Euan Humphreys and Tom McCloskey also included.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting the contest’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rps-llandudno-charity-football