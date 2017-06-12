Buddhika and Goodson star as Colwyn Bay down New Brighton

A HALF century from overseas star Rumesh Buddhika was the catalyst behind Colwyn Bay’s three-wicket victory over New Brighton.

Sion Morris’ side produced a much-improved display to come away with the victory in what were difficult conditions throughout, and the sixth-placed Liverpool and District Premier Division side will be looking for further success when they travel to Leigh on Saturday.

The home side got off to a strong start in the field thanks to Gareth Goodson, who took out the dangerous opening pair of Louis Botes and Tom Horrocks for 16 and 14 respectively, while Will Higginson also took a pair of scalps in the form of skipper Andy Clarke (27) and John While (0).

Davis While provided some resistance with a knock of 33 from 62 deliveries before he fell victim to a Paul Jenkins strike, and the same bowler also accounted for Khurram Hussain (3), Louis Botes II (6) and Jack Horrocks (15) on his way to superb figures of 4-18 from a stunning 12 over spell.

In-form bowler Adam Campion also helped himself to a pair of wickets for the loss of two runs as the away side were all out for just 121 from 40 overs.

The hosts’ run chase got off to a difficult start when Zak Gidlow (2) and Campion (10) were both ousted early on, with Morris contributing 18 before he was clean bowled by the impressive Jaxom Rose (2-2).

Fortunately Buddhika turned the game on its head with his finest knock since signing for the Penrhyn Avenue outfit, smashing six boundaries on his way to 53 from 80 balls.

This proved to be the difference between the two side, and Higginson (15) also aided his side’s cause with a double figure score as they reached their total for the loss of seven wickets after 50 overs.

There was no such luck for Bay’s second unit, who fell to a 66-run reverse at Caldy.