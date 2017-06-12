Champions Llandudno inflict first league defeat on Menai Bridge

CHAMPIONS Llandudno sent out a title warning with a 23-run victory at early pacesetters Menai Bridge.

Jack Rimmington’s side were able to end Bridge’s 100 per cent start to the North Wales Premier Division campaign after a rain-interrupted contest, and the impressive result leaves them in fifth spot as they prepare to host Brymbo on Saturday.

Adverse weather meant the contest was reduced to 22 overs apiece, and the visitors got off to a good start with the bat when skipper Rimmington and Danial Evans scored 25 and 36 before they were both despatched by Gerallt Roberts deliveries.

Rydal Penrhos School pupil Will Sissons was caught off an Ashley Wood delivery when on 12, and Robin Smith could not build on his 14 after he was ousted by Zach Ringrose.

The in-form Rhydian Morgan aided the cause with a knock of 30 before he was sent back to the pavilion off a Dion Holden delivery, and the Bridge captain also took the wickets of Matty Lambe (3) and Tom Thornton on his way to figures of 3-39 as the away side set a target of 144-7.

Holden did not replicate this success with the bat as he was skittled by Thornton after contributing just four, while Evans took the prized scalps of Jack Gower (14) and Robbie Jones (5) to put the champions in the ascendancy.

A knock of 32 from Gethin Roberts steadied the ship for the home side, and despite a quick-fire 24 from Gethin Long it was not enough after their allotted overs, as they mustered just 121-8 to fall short.

Evans was the pick of the Lions bowlers with 3-25, with Rimmington helping himself to a pair of wickets for the loss of 23 runs.