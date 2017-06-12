Colwyn Bay chess prodigy claims national final berth

A YOUNG chess prodigy has been rewarded for his recent success with a regional call-up.

Andy Wang, a Year 2 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, qualified for the English Primary Schools’ Chess Association U9 and U11 Championships thanks to his standout effort as part of the Cheshire and North Wales Junior side.

The gifted seven-year-old caught the eye of selectors at a host of recent tournaments, where he has defied his age to gain high finishes despite facing older and more experienced opposition throughout.

Most recently Andy represented Rydal Penrhos at the Delancey UK Schools Chess Challenge Megafinal, which is the world’s largest competition attracting more than 48,000 hopefuls from 1,400 education establishments.

The pupil produced another wonderful series of performances to finish third in the U7 category, claiming four out of a possible six points to earn qualification to the Northern Gigafinal later this year.

Prep School head Roger McDuff, said: “Andy continues to show just what a talented chess player he is, and the experience of playing on the national stage is going to be a fantastic experience.”