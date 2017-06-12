Deganwy rower Becca Chin narrowly misses out on Euro medal with Team GB

DEGANWY rower Becca Chin was part of the national Women’s 8 boat that competed at the European Championships recently.

After a test race on the first day, the team got down to the competitive action on Saturday and they produced a sensational effort to reach the final in comfortable fashion, finishing just 5.6 seconds behind the fancied Romania squad.

Despite only three of the crew having previous experience at international level, the Team GB boat put in another stunning effort but unfortunately they fell agonisingly short of a podium finish and ended up in fourth spot behind winners Romania, Holland and Russia, who they had previously beaten in the qualifying round.

Chin, said: “We were so disappointed to have lost the medal positions, especially after we did so well in the Test Race, but we gave our all to the final.

“I would have loved to have come home with a medal but I am happy that we took a risk to go out to try to win and we’ve all gained a lot of valuable race experience from the Championships.

“Our next race will be at the World Cup in Poznan, Poland in a couple of weeks, which I’m really looking forward to. We’re training hard to make a step on from our racing at the Europeans.”