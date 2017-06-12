Former England cricket star to give masterclass at Colwyn Bay school

A FORMER international cricketer will be take part in a special coaching session with aspiring stars at a Colwyn Bay school.

Gareth Batty, who is currently the captain of Surrey and has been capped by England at both Test and One Day level, will be coaching both boys’ and girls at Rydal Penrhos on Monday, June 19.

During his visit to Rydal Penrhos the 39-year-old will be running the rule over the U16 players and giving them some key pointers surrounding their technique with both bat and ball, in addition to some fielding tips to help with their development.

The spin bowler, who is the younger brother of former Yorkshire and Somerset off-spinner Jeremy Batty, made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2003 after earning his debut ODI bow against Australia the previous year.

He has made a total on 19 appearances for his country and taken 15 wickets.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “We are thrilled that Gareth will be joining us for a cricketing masterclass, and it promises to be a hugely beneficial afternoon for our boys’ and girls’ under 16 sides.

“He has enjoyed a glittering county career that has seen him captain both Surrey and Worcestershire, and this has also earned him a number of international selections which is the pinnacle of any sport.

“We have enjoyed a wealth of cricketing success here at Rydal Penrhos and visits from established stars such as Gareth will ensure this continues long into the future.”