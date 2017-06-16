Jamie Lawson will join Bryan Adams at Colwyn Bay outdoor concert

IVOR Novello award winner Jamie Lawson will join rock legend Bryan Adams at an outdoor music event this summer.

The singer-songwriter will follow in the footsteps of Sir Tom Jones, Sir Elton John and Lionel Ritchie as he performs at Access all Eirias, Colwyn Bay on Sunday, July 9.

Ed Sheeran, an early fan of Lawson’s work, invited him to join him on tour and signed him to his own label, Gingerbread Man.

His first album, Jamie Lawson, entered the UK album chart at number one in 2015, with his breakthrough single, Wasn’t Expecting That, reaching sixth position in the singles chart the same year.

Lawson will open in Colwyn Bay for Grammy Award winner Adams, who last year released his 13th studio album Get Up.

The Canadian’s vast catalogue of work includes Run to You, Summer of '69, Heaven, All for Love, and Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman? and best-known of all, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, which still holds the UK record for most consecutive weeks at number one.

Access all Eirias is run by promoters Orchard Entertainment, current regional promoter of the year in the UK Live Music Business Awards.

Director Pablo Janczur said: “It’s not easy maintaining the calibre of acts we’ve been able to bring to north Wales in the footsteps of Tom, Elton and Lionel, but with Ed Sheeran’s enormous seal of approval, who better to join our already exceptional billing with Bryan Adams - than Jamie Lawson.”

To buy tickets, visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone 01492 872000.