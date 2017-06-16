Llandudno to host Paws on the Great Orme this weekend

DOG walkers will soon be able to explore more of the beautiful Great Orme with their four-legged companions, courtesy of new footpaths.

National Trust Wales is co-hosting a fun day to celebrate extending public access to Parc Farm, part of the Llandudno landmark which it bought for the nation in 2015.

Paws on the Great Orme on Sunday, June 18, features fun dog shows, dog competitions and demonstrations and storytelling for families.

It’s a chance for visitors to look around Parc Farm and learn about the farming and conservation work being done by the National Trust and its partner organisation Plantlife.

William Greenwood, property manager for Bodnant Garden and Parc Farm said: “Come and enjoy this stunning area and see some of the work we’re doing to protect it, for future generations of people and wildlife.”

Perched on top of the famous Great Orme, the 145-acre Parc Farm is home to rare wildlife and has far-reaching views of Snowdonia and the Irish Sea.

It is being farmed for the National Trust by tenant farmer Dan Jones who is practising close-shepherding with sheep provided by conservation charity Plantlife, to encourage the rare species found there.

National Trust ranger Doug Don and volunteers have been busy creating two new footpaths from the summit past Parc Farm. It will be the first time the public have had access to this area since the farm was enclosed in 1875.

Dogs on short leads will be welcomed from June until December.

Paws on the Orme takes place at Parc Farm starting at 11am.

There will be a fun dog show at 12.30pm plus dog obedience demonstrations at 11.30am and 2.15pm by Valley dog Training, and sheep dog demonstrations at 12 noon and 2.45pm by shepherd Dan Jones.

Visitors can also have a go at mini agility with Valley Dog Training and talk to members of the Butterfly Trust, RSPCA, Guide Dogs Cymru, Conwy County Borough Council and others who will be at the event.

To find out more contact our National Trust office on 01492 650460.