A Conwy boxing pilot programme rings the changes

A FITNESS pilot has helped a group of elite boxers improve their strength and athleticism.

The Welsh Amateur Boxing Association’s (WABA) Northern Division has been working with coaches and specialist gym equipment at Colwyn Leisure Centre’s sports barn to improve fighters’ conditioning.

Mike Hogan, a senior coach with WABA Northern Division, approached Colwyn Leisure Centre in September 2016.

Mike was looking for assistance with gym facilities, as well as coaches, after identifying a lack of resources within boxing clubs and needed support to develop the boxers. Since November 2016, Colwyn Leisure Centre and the WABA have worked together to develop the specialist training programme, which is now being piloted until August 2017.

The boxers are now benefiting from gym equipment that ranges from squat racks, weights, and specialist equipment to develop core strength, flexibility and improve range of movement.

The boxers also benefit from support from the strength and conditioning coach, Nathan Bullock.

The programme has an emphasis on developing athletes’ strength and conditioning, and already boxers are reporting a higher-level of fitness.

Connor Burns, 17, from Llandudno, is the current Welsh Youth Champion at 69kg and represented Wales at the GB Tri-Nations Youth and Junior Championships.

“I feel like my power has developed, and I have a better range of movement. I really feel the difference,” said Connor.

The partnership has now created an opportunity for all North Wales boxers who represent Wales to benefit from the facilities, and Coach Mike Hogan believes the pilot has enabled WABA North Division to remain competitive.

“The facility on offer at Eirias is second to none with the nearest facility of its kind located in South Wales,” said Mike.

“Over the last couple of years we have seen a big change in the sheer size of some other national athletes over the border, from both Scotland and England, and we also need to be developing.”

