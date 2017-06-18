Llandudno arts festival makes a colourful comeback

THE fifth annual free arts festival weekend LLAWN is returning to the coast later this year.

MOSTYN announced the festivals comeback last week revealing an initial 20 events will take place during the weekend planned from September 15 to 17.

The event will allow the public to enjoy free arts interventions sited across Llandudno with performance, music, comedy, visual art, film, games, dance and plenty of surprises along the way.

LLAWN will bring together international artists, local groups and schools who will take over the town for Wales’ biggest arts festival.

Highlights this year will include ‘Lookout’ a performance piece by artist Andy Field, Daniel Kitson will host a screening of his film ‘It’s Always Right Now Until It’s Later’ and Welsh musician Sweet Baboo 3 will be returning home to North Wales perform his Synthfonia Cymru.

Last year saw a giant musical instrument supported by the structure of the Tabernacle in Upper Mostyn street created, including hat makers and a company of actors with learning disabilities called Hijinx performing on the prom.

Before the festival weekend arrives in less than 100 days, LLAWN asks, what can you create over that time?

The team at LLAWN are inviting the public to take up a creative challenge, share it with them over social media and maybe even be invited to present the collection of photographs or recordings at LLAWN05.

Pick an activity and do it every day. Photograph it, or record it, and share it with the team at LLAWN over social media. Suggestions include learning a musical instrument, sketching a doodle in under one minute or write a poem.

LLAWN’s Seaside Cinema will form part of the LLAWN05 programme taking over the Prom on the Saturday night with the screening being a film of the public’s choosing on this year’s festival theme of ‘I See A Creature’.

Voting is open now until the end of June, with four choices available to pick from: Creature From the Black Lagoon, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Jurassic Park and The Dark Crystal.

You can find LLAWN on Twitter @llawndudno or Facebook.com/llawndudno where you can cast your vote.

For further information visit their website at www.llawn.org.