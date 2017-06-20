Primark opens its doors to Llandudno shoppers

DEPARTMENT store Primark opened their new unit at Parc Llandudno with balloons and celebration on Tuesday morning.

The new store, which has created 140 jobs, was officially opened by the Mayor of Llandudno, Councillor Francis Davies.

He said: “On behalf of Llandudno Town Council, I am delighted to welcome one of the UK’s top retailers to Llandudno, which as well as bringing employment will also encourage more footfall into a bustling shopping area of the town.”

Llandudno Primark showcases two floors of fashion with more than 29,900 sq ft of retail space.

The design and layout builds on Primark’s latest contemporary shop fit with 31 fitting rooms, 22 tills, access to free Wifi and two customer seating areas.

Employees in ‘back of house’ enjoy open spaces designed with modern features and comforts such as a ‘Recharge café’ with a fully equipped kitchen area and bright décor.

This space is designed to feel like a home away from home for employees.

Simon Gibbs, Director of Sales, UK, Primark, said: “We are delighted to open a new store in Llandudno. This is an important opening for Primark and we look forward to bringing the Primark brand to more customers.”

The opening on Tuesday brings the number of Primark stores in the UK to 178 and 339 for the company.

The opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 7pm and Sunday 11pm to 5pm.