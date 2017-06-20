Llandudno agree two-year shirt sponsorship deal with Indian restaurant

LLANDUDNO have announced a new two-year shirt sponsorship deal with a business situated in the town.

Indian restaurant Bengal Dynasty, who have been in trade for 24 years in the North Parade area of the town, will have their logo on the front of Tudno’s home strip for the forthcoming campaign, with club director Richard Ford confirming the deal on Tuesday, June 20.

He said: “It’s fantastic news that Bengal Dynasty have agreed to come on board with us for the next couple of seasons as our home sponsor.

“To have a locally established business being proudly displayed around The Giant Hospitality Stadium is great for both parties involved, we’re looking forward to have a good working relationship with them moving forward in to the new season.”

The restaurant can seat up to 95 diners’ in modern surroundings. There is a bar with a wide selection of wines as well as Indian beers and soft drinks and spirits.