Protest organised to highlight security firm’s practices in Llandudno

The former mayor of Llandudno will protest against the “intimidating” treatment she and others feel they have received from a security company.



Cllr Carol Marubbi will march from the car park near West Shore Beach Cafe to The Lilly in West Shore on July 2 from 11am after becoming increasingly frustrated with the alleged “bullying” from Kingdom Services Group Ltd who are a contractor employed to issue fixed penalty notices for some aspects of environmental crime on behalf of Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC).



The company enforce the dog exclusion area on Llandudno West Shore Beach between the two stone groynes which runs from May 1 and September 30.



Ms Marubbi, councillor for Tudno ward, said: “People are being bullied and I’ve had enough. There is a huge lack of signage to let people know the situation and it’s getting out of control.



“Kingdom are bullying our mature people and visitors and making the rules up as they go along and they’re intimidating people. Visitors are starting to say they won’t come back because of the treatment.



“These people are vile, we have to take our beach back.”



Ms Marubbi intends to invite Kingdom, who were subject to a BBC One Panorama documentary highlighting their practices, to the protest.



She said: “If people have broken the law, that’s fair enough but there needs to be clarification.



“I am inviting Kingdom because they have the right to explain themselves. I’d also like to invite the public along too.”



A post about the protest on Ms Marubbi’s Facebook page has received 179 shares.



After being approached about the situation by residents, Aberconwy AM Janet Finch-Saunders has written to both the CCBC leader, Cllr Gareth Jones and to the head of regulatory services at CCBC about fixed penalty notices being issued for dogs off leads.



In addition, she will be holding a public meeting to address these concerns on July 20 at 6pm, in the Bodafon Suite of the Imperial Hotel, Llandudno.



A spokesperson for Conwy County Borough Council said: “The Dog Control Orders came into effect in 2012 following consultation and consideration through the council’s democratic process.



“The orders oblige dog owners to clean up dog faeces; to keep dogs on a lead; to put dogs on a lead when asked to by an authorised officer, and also to prohibit dogs from specific locations.



“The Dog Control Orders aim to prevent irresponsible dog owners from allowing their dogs to foul, stray, and be out of control in a public place.



“The serious issue related to dog fouling and the control of dogs is one of the problems that gives the most cause for concern amongst members of the public and the council takes its responsibilities on the public's behalf very seriously.



“We are satisfied that we have the support of the majority of responsible dog owners in the work we carry out.



Copies of all the Dog Control Orders, together with maps, can be found on our website at www.conwy.gov.uk/dogs.