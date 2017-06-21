Welsh Government slammed for A55 traffic chaos

THE WELSH Government has been slammed following A55 traffic chaos over the weekend.

Sunday saw furious drivers stuck in long delays after the closure of one lane, eastbound near Rhuallt Hill, due to damage to the road and barrier as a result of an accident.

Mr Millar said: “It is clear from recent delays that the A55 is now is desperate need of investment to improve its resilience. The lack of hard shoulder on many miles of the road, the inability to establish contra-flows when lanes are closed due to maintenance or incidents is unacceptable.

“The Welsh Labour Government is going to be spending almost a billion pounds to address congestion on the M4 between Newport and Cardiff, it’s about time that North Wales saw some serious money to improve the A55.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We’ve made significant investments in the A55 in recent years, not least in improving the road’s tunnels, road surfaces, flood alleviation and advancing our proposals for £200m Deeside corridor improvements and a third Menai crossing.

“The Economy Secretary, Ken Skates has been keen that improvements must not end there, however, and a resilience study identifying where further improvements might be possible along the A55 will soon report back with its recommendations.

“The safety of road users must remain the primary consideration and the incident last weekend meant it necessary for one lane to be closed eastbound between J27 and J27A St Asaph due to damage caused to the road surface, central reservation and the central reservation safety fencing.”