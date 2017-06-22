New ice cream franchise coming to Llandudno

A new ice cream franchise is coming to Llandudno.



Crolla’s, which started in Scotland, currently have five outlets but will be expanding to nine over the next few months with Llandudno being its first base in Wales.



It is hoped the venture, which opens on July 25 and will be based under the Travelodge hotel on Gloddaeth Street, will create around 20 jobs.



Managing director of Crolla’s, Peter Crolla Jnr said: “We believe that Llandudno being a very busy seaside town with hundreds of thousands of holiday makers each year will be a perfect fit for a Crolla’s.”



Behind the new franchise, which will be able to seat 100 people and will also have a party and function room, are John and Lisa Hodges from Abergele.



In addition to ice cream, coffee, frozen drinks, a wide selection cakes and hot desserts will also be offered.



Llandudno mayor Francis Davies said: “This is great news for Llandudno to be the base of the first Crolla’s in Wales. It is an ideal spot between North and West Shore and the number of jobs that it will create is fantastic for the town.



“The arrival of Primark and now another new business coming to the town shows Llandudno is on the up.”