Community gather in Llandudno for rededication of memorial to boatman Ted

Members of the community attended a rededication of a memorial commemorating a boatman on Llandudno Promenade.



Originally erected in 1966, the memorial for Edward Goodey Jones, known as Ted Yr Ogof which means ‘Ted the Cave’, was rebuilt by contractor Dean Seager after showing signs of instability.



Mayor of Llandudno Francis Davies who attended the event said: “The memorial was decaying and it was decided by the civic community to rededicate a new one.



“It was a good day, Ted’s son turned up and there was quite a few people I knew who returned to the town for the rededication, so it was nice to catch up with them.”



Mr Jones – who, along with his six brothers, served in the armed forces during the First and Second World Wars – died in June 1965 and is buried in the Great Orme cemetery.



Other members of Mr Jones’ family also attended the event.