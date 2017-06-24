Open air concert at Conwy Castle will raise funds for St David's Hospice

CONWY Castle will be hosting and open air concert in aid of St David’s Hospice.



On Friday, June 30, Conwy Castle will host the unique experience with Male Voice Choir, Côr Meibion Colwyn to raise funds for St David’s Hospice.

The popular male voice choir is no stranger to being on the big stage as they have competed at numerous International Eisteddfod events and have sung on tour at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, the Cardiff Millennium Stadium and London’s Albert Hall.

More recently, the choir visited Canada for a concert tour and performed at the North American Festival of Wales celebration weekend.

On the home ground, the choir led by Musical Director Tudor Eames will perform at this very special event to raise funds for St David’s Hospice which provides palliative and end of life care to those living with advanced illnesses in North West Wales.

Margaret Hollings, Head of Fundraising said: “We are so proud to be working with Cor Meibion Colwyn and Conwy Castle for this unique opportunity.

“It will be a concert like no other since attendees can sit and soak up the atmosphere and music with picnics in a relaxed environment and take in the beautiful surroundings of the castle at the same time.

“We are extremely thankful to the choir for showing their support and look forward to being entertained during what is promised to be a fantastic concert”.

Tickets are £10 each and all proceeds go to St David’s Hospice. Doors open at 6:30pm with the concert taking place between 7pm and 9pm.

The event is open to all although dogs are not permitted.

For more information and to book tickets visit: www. stdavidshospice.org.uk/event/ conwy-open-air-concert to book online or call 01492 879058.

Tickets are limited so to avoid disappointment, please book in advance.