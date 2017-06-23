New Look to close Colwyn Bay store

CLOTHING store New Look have confirmed they will close their Colwyn Bay store next month.

In a statement the UK retail chain said they would be closing their shop on Station Road at the end of July.

However they added that customers would still be able to visit their nearest remaining stores in Llandudno and Rhyl or shop online using their website.

A New Look spokesperson said: "We can confirm our Colwyn Bay store will be closing. Nearest stores are Llandudno and Rhyl alternatively customers can shop the full collections online at Newlook.com. The last day of trade will be July 29."

This recent announcement follows the closure of Dorothy Perkins at the Victoria Centre in Llandudno.

