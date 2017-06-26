Llandudno Junction Tesco store helps hit charity target

A LLANDUDNO Junction supermarket has helped raise £30,000 for a cancer treatment centre who cared for one of their former workers.

A fundraising weekend at Tesco Llandudno Junction saw them raise £1,060.92 through a cake sale whilst donations from a walk up Snowdon are still being counted.

The amount was added to the target of 40 Tesco stores across North Wales and Mid Wales of raising £30,000 for Christies.

The Llandudno Junction were particularly committed to raising the money after Mike Roberts, who worked at the store from the age of 16 before becoming manager of the Porthmadog store, died in February, aged 34, from myeloma, a cancer arising from plasma cells, a type of white blood cell which is made in the bone marrow.

Services manager at Tesco Llandudno Junction, Suzanne Thomas, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the community support we have received, it really has been phenomenal. We’re so happy for Mike and his family and for Christies.

“If the money we have raised can help save just one person’s life then we have done our job.”

The Llandudno Junction store will be holding further fundraising events including another cake sale later in the year.