COMPETITION: Win tickets to Surf Snowdonia's Electric Wave festival

READERS could get their hands on a pair of tickets for Surf Snowdonia’s Electric Wave Festival.

This summer, Surf Snowdonia will be hosting their first music and surf festival – featuring top artists such as Badly Drawn Boy, General Levy, Bez, Showhawk Duo and more, as well as local talent including Calfari and Billy Bibby, and the Wry Smiles.

As well as music and surf, Electric Wave will feature comedy, DJ workshops and a whole load of family-friendly activities from slacklining, a skate ramp, a climbing wall and mountain biking to balance bikes and the Electric Wave’s Fairground.

To be in with a chance of winning one pair of tickets just answer the following question and sent your name, address and contact details to stephanie.price@nwn.co.uk by July 7;

- Which band is Bez from?

Camper vans and caravans are welcome and anyone wishing to camp is invited to book a pitch at the festival’s off-site camping ground which will have a free shuttle bus running to and from the site.

Surf Snowdonia’s on-site glamping pods are also available to be booked for the weekend.

All of these options can be found on the website at www.electricwavefestival.com.

Both day and weekend tickets are available with under 10s having free admittance and discounted prices for youths and young adults.

To buy your tickets visit www.skiddle.com/festivals/ electricwavefestival.