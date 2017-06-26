Llandudno Junction make host of signings ahead of Huws Gray Alliance campaign

LLANDUDNO Junction have bolstered their squad ahead of their debut season in the Huws Gray Alliance.

The Railwaymen have agreed terms with a host of players as they look to make a name for themselves in the second tier after accepting promotion following the refusal of all-conquering Glantraeth to move up the pyramid.

Striker Dean Seager is one of the most prominent names to sign on the dotted line, with the former Llandudno and Conwy Borough hitman looking to supply the goals to keep them in the division.

Also re-signing with the club is gifted forward Merrick Knight, who made a huge impression at the Arriva Stadium after joining from Glan Conwy last year.

The squad received a further boost with the signing of ex-Llandudno star Connor Tierney, with the likes of Marvin Pritchard, James Hobson, Lee Ellis and Keiron Davies also committing to the club.