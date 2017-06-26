Llandudno host Carmarthen Town in Welsh Premier League opener

LLANDUDNO will open their Welsh Premier League campaign with a home clash against Carmarthen Town.

Alan Morgan’s side entertain their rivals for seventh spot last term on Saturday, August 12, before travelling to Aberystwyth Town on August 18.

The bank holiday weekend sees Tudno host big spending Connah’s Quay on August 26, and they welcome newly promoted Prestatyn Town for a derby clash on September 7.

A trip to champions The New Saints awaits them on September 22, while a busy Christmas period sees them take on rivals Bangor City on two occasions, in addition to Cardiff Met and Bala Town.

They conclude Phase One of the new WPL season with a trip to Cefn Druids, who will be looking to establish themselves further after an impressive first season back in the top flight.