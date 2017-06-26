Becca Chin helps Team GB to World Cup rowing silver

DEGANWY rower Becca Chin has added to her list of accolades with a World Cup medal.

The star was part of the Team GB Women’s Eight that secured a silver medal at the Poland event, which is part of the lead-up to the World Championships at the end of the season.

Coming up against New Zealand, two Chinese teams and the United States, the GB side came second in the test race on the opening day, before finishing in the same place in Sunday’s showcase and narrowly missed out on Gold by 1.1 seconds, which was achieved by the New Zealand squad.

Chin, said: “I am so happy to have come home with my first World Cup medal. It would have obviously been fantastic to win Gold, but the New Zealand team had a very strong regatta and to have got a personal best and overturn our ranking against America is brilliant.

“In just two weeks we’ll be racing at the Henley Royal Regatta and then a few days after that we leave before the final World Cup in Lucerne, where we aim to develop further on top of this weekend’s performance.”