England star Gareth Batty gives cricketing masterclass at Colwyn Bay school

AN international cricketer took part in a special coaching session with aspiring stars at Rydal Penrhos.

Gareth Batty, who is currently the captain of Surrey and has been capped by England at both Test and One Day level, coached both boys and girls at the school on Monday, June 19.

During his visit to Rydal Penrhos the 39-year-old ran the rule over the U14 players and giving them some key pointers surrounding their technique with both bat and ball, in addition to some fielding tips to help with their development.

The spin bowler, who is the younger brother of former Yorkshire and Somerset off-spinner Jeremy Batty, made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2003 after earning his debut ODI bow against Australia the previous year.

He has made a total on 19 appearances for his country and taken 15 wickets.

The masterclass was well received by both male and female group members, with Batty also lending advice on how to get the most out of things such as their run-up, preparation and even field positions for prospective skippers.