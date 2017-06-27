Struggling Llanrwst remain in drop zone after Chirk loss

STRUGGLING Llanrwst remain in the North Wales Premier Division drop zone after a four-wicket home loss to Chirk.

Despite losing opener Trefor Williams for a duck after he was clean bowled by Nick Flack, the Rwsters made a good start to their innings thanks to impressive knocks from Meirion Layton and Nathan Jones, who contributed 53 and 44 respectively before they were both ousted from the crease by Billy Swarbrick.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, with Amlyn Layton (16) and Jack Hughes (19*) the only other batsmen making it into double figures as they made 175-9 from their 50 overs, with visiting skipper Andrew Swarbrick the pick of the bowlers with 3-39.

The away side began well in the pursuit of their target, with the opening duo of Nathan Aldridge and Johnny Phillips combining for 40 and 62 which gave them a solid platform for the remainder of their time at the crease.

Williams did his best to try and get the home side a much-needed triumph, but his three wickets for the loss of 33 runs was not enough as the newly promoted side reached their target for the loss of four wickets after 45 overs.

Aled Hughes’ side will go in search of just their third win of the campaign this Saturday when they entertain defending champions Llandudno.