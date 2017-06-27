Evans and Morgan guide Llandudno to Hawarden Park success

A CENTURY from Danial Evans helped champions Llandudno to a 103-run success at Hawarden Park.

After a series of close victories Jack Rimmington’s men produced an improved effort that saw them over the line in comfortable fashion, and the third placed side are now 23 points behind leaders Bangor ahead of Saturday’s trip to Llanrwst.

The visitors got off to an indifferent start at the crease despite the eventual result after Rimmington was caught off a Wesley Sleep delivery on 19, while Rydal Penrhos School pupil Will Sissons was run out after looking comfortable on 11.

Things then turned in their favour courtesy of Evans, who smashed no fewer than 17 boundaries on his way to 111 from 137 deliveries, before he was finally ousted by Ryan Wynne.

He was aided considerably at the other end by wicketkeeper Robin Smith, who was skittled by Sleep after wasting no time in reaching 86 from 69 deliveries.

A double figure score of 19 from Rhydian Morgan ensured the away side set an imposing total of 274-7 from their allotted 50 overs.

Morgan made an instant impact with the ball by removing David Hughes (36) and Dilruk Yahathugoda (9) in quick succession, and the all-rounder also took the scalps of Wynne (1), Jason Perry (2) and Phil Young (3) on his way to figures of 5-41.

The one constant for the home side was the superb Sleep, who finished the day unbeaten after hitting 11 fours to fall just two shy of his century.

This fine effort proved to be for nothing as a pair of wickets from Ajay Dhawan at a crucial time meant the hosts were all out for 171 to give the reigning champions their eighth win in ten contests.