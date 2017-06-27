Bottom side Mochdre pick up first league win at Gresford

BOTTOM side Mochdre recorded their first North Wales Premier Division win of the season with a comfortable eight-wicket triumph at Gresford.

After a disappointing start to the campaign Matty Humphreys’ side produced a much-improved performance to close the gap on their rivals, and they host an improved St Asaph this Saturday looking for their second win in succession.

Visiting bowler Stewart Williams got his side off to a flyer by taking out the opening pair of Matty Cree (16) and Matthew Thompson (11), and the gifted seamer also removed Dexian Urquhart (12) and Sean Richards (0) to end a superb 12 over spell on 4-31.

Russ Boswell helped himself to a brace of wickets for the loss of just two runs, while Scott Brown, Gareth Davies and Patrick Glover all claimed one scalp apiece as the home side were all out for just 84 off 32 overs at the crease.

Despite losing opener Duncan Midgley for ten early on, the away side saw out their innings in comfortable fashion thanks to the combination of Williams and Humphreys, who played their way to 27 and 29 not out respectively as they reached their target for the loss of two wickets after 23 overs to gain a much-needed success.

Their good form did not transcend to the Welsh Cup clash with derby rivals Colwyn Bay, where they fell to a 71-runn reverse at Penrhyn Avenue to exit the competition.