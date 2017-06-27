In-form Colwyn Bay claim three triumph in weekend to remember

IN-FORM Colwyn Bay had another weekend to remember after picking up no fewer than three victories.

Sion Morris’ side began with a 73-run victory over Wallasey in the 20/20 competition, before they produced another eye-catching effort to secure a four-wicket success over Liverpool and District Premier Division rivals Formby.

This was swiftly followed by a 71-run home win over derby rivals Mochdre to successfully advance to the next round of the Welsh Cup.

Friday’s limited overs contest saw Pat Leach (58), Adam Campion (59) and Morris (60) all reach half centuries as they finished their 20 overs on 223-3, before four wickets apiece from Campion and Huw Roberts restricted the Merseyside outfit to 151 all out.

The red-hot Campion continued his exceptional form in Saturday’s league clash, producing another stylish display at the crease to finish on 63, while other scores of note came from Rumesh Buddhika (37), Morris (26) and Leach (24) to give them a comfortable success to move them up to eighth position in the standings.

They managed to seal a Penrhyn Avenue treble at the expense of North Wales Premier Division strugglers Mochdre, with sensational knocks from George Johansen (90), Leach (64) and Campion (54*) giving them an imposing target of 240-6 from their 40 overs at the crease.

A knock of 47 from James French was not enough to give the visitors an unlikely victory, with Gareth Goodson, Ryan Holtby and Will Higginson all taking a pair of wickets apiece as the away side reached 169-8 from their allotted overs to give Bay a third win in as many days and advance to the next round of the competition.

Morris’ side will be looking to continue their blistering run of good results on Saturday when they make the trip to Southport and Birkdale.